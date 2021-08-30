August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Gold is trying to finish the first week undefeated when they take on Team Orange Monday night.
Author:

Cat Osterman is a softball pitching legend and one of the faces of Athletes Unlimited Softball. On Sunday she proved that again when she threw the first no-hitter in league history. Osterman led Team Gold to a 6-1 victory by throwing that no-hitter to give them their second win this week.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Osterman also beat Tam Piancastelli on Saturday by a score of 3-2. Osterman went three solid innings in the first game before making history on Sunday.

They play Team Orange, who is captained by infielder Jessi Warren. Team Warren is 1-1 on the week, losing their first game 6-2 before bouncing back to win the second game 3-1. In game one they gave up three runs in the top of the first and could never get close.  In the second game they broke a 1-1 tie by scoring two runs in the top of the fourth that was good enough for the win.

Team Osterman and Team Warren play in the nightcap Monday, which will finish off week one of the 2021 season of Athletes Unlimited Softball. After the games tonight the top four point earners will draft new teams that will play in week two.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Softball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Dodgers

Houston Astros Jose Altuve
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

Softball
Other

How to Watch Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Softball

Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

Canada Women's Hockey
International Ice Hockey

How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship Semifinals, Canada vs. Switzerland

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

Softball
Other

How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Blue in Athletes Unlimited Softball

New York Mets Marcus Stroman
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets

Juan Soto Washington Nationals
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy