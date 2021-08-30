How to Watch Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Softball

Team Gold is trying to finish the first week undefeated when they take on Team Orange Monday night.

Cat Osterman is a softball pitching legend and one of the faces of Athletes Unlimited Softball. On Sunday she proved that again when she threw the first no-hitter in league history. Osterman led Team Gold to a 6-1 victory by throwing that no-hitter to give them their second win this week.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Team Osterman also beat Tam Piancastelli on Saturday by a score of 3-2. Osterman went three solid innings in the first game before making history on Sunday.

They play Team Orange, who is captained by infielder Jessi Warren. Team Warren is 1-1 on the week, losing their first game 6-2 before bouncing back to win the second game 3-1. In game one they gave up three runs in the top of the first and could never get close. In the second game they broke a 1-1 tie by scoring two runs in the top of the fourth that was good enough for the win.

Team Osterman and Team Warren play in the nightcap Monday, which will finish off week one of the 2021 season of Athletes Unlimited Softball. After the games tonight the top four point earners will draft new teams that will play in week two.

