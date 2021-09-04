How to Watch the BIG3 Championship

Every runner-up in the BIG3 has been a team with “3” in the title. The 3-Headed Monsters, 3’s Company, and the Killer 3’s… Will that change this year?

In 2017, the BIG3 launched with the Trilogy defeating the 3-Headed Monsters in the championship game. From there, in 2018 the Power defeated 3’s Company and in 2019 the Triplets defeated the Killer 3’s. A theme was established and this year Rashard Lewis and the 3-Headed Monsters can either further cement that silly trend or break the cycle, winning a championship over the team that beat them just four seasons ago.

Who do you have, the Trilogy or the 3-Headed Monsters?

How to Watch:

Date: September 4, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (WTSPDT – Tampa-St. Pete)

It is a rematch of the 2017 BIG3 Championship where an undefeated Trilogy defeated the 3-Headed Monsters, but this year, the Monsters are looking to come full circle and win a Championship:

Stephen Jackson’s Trilogy squad is led by captain Jarret Jack with Amir Johnson, James White, Devin Sweetney, and Isaiah Briscoe. All are former NBA players in some form, other than Sweetney who starred at Saint Francis University for four seasons in the late 2000’s. The Trilogy finished 5-3, fourth in the BIG3 behind three teams that tied at 6-2 overall.

In their only match-up of the season, the Trilogy defeated the 3-Headed Monsters 50-43 after a hot start in the first half. Briscoe led three players in double figures with 13 points while the 3-Headed Monsters wouldn’t have scored with Kevin Murphy who went off for 25 points!

Gary Payton’s 3-Headed Monsters squad is led by Murphy, captain Rashard Lewis, Reggie Evans, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, and Mamadou N’Diaye.

