August 28, 2021
How to Watch the BIG3 Playoffs Double Header: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Twelve teams have battled down to four, as the BIG3 Playoffs tip off.
There are four teams standing as the playoffs begin and a champion will be crowned. Last season there was not a champion as the season was canceled due to the pandemic, but the previous three seasons all saw a different champion. The Trilogy, led by Kenyon Martin won the inaugural title, followed by the Power and the Triplets. Now, this season one of those teams has a chance to be the first to win two titles as all three plus the 3-Headed Monsters and Tri-State with their chance at a first title.

Who are your picks for the championship game?

How to Watch:

Date: August 28, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS 

Watch the BIG3 Playoffs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

What an awesome fourth season of the BIG3 filled with highlight moments from game-winners to incredible POSTERS!

In the first playoff matchup, the Triplets (6-2) play the 3-Headed Monsters (6-2). This should be a really fun matchup between the league's leading scorer (also second in assists) “Iso” Joe Johnson and Rashard Lewis, who if he were an NBA prospect today would be an absolute beast.

For the final playoff matchup to set up the championship, Tri-State (6-2) plays Trilogy (5-3). This is a clash of low-scoring, more defensive-focused teams. The Trilogy boasts some of the better defenders in the league.

After today there will only be two teams standing for the fourth BIG3 Championship! Today is going to be a good day.

Regional restrictions may apply.

August
28
2021

BIG3 Playoffs

TV CHANNEL: CBS
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
