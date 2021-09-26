September 26, 2021
How to Watch the BMW Berlin Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 47th annual road race is set to take place this weekend.
The Berlin marathon is taking place over two days in the German capital, over a course that will take competitors from the Victory Column near the Brandenburg Gate, looping out and around the city for a finish through the Großer Tiergarten.

How to Watch BMW Berlin Marathon:

Event Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Event Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live stream BMW Berlin Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The route is noted for being mostly flat, with an elevation climb at the 20km mark that gradually slopes down for the finishing stretch. 

Kenenisa Bekele, winner of the last Berlin Marathon held in 2019, has confirmed entry for this year's contest. Bekele came within two seconds of the 2:01:39 world record. Eliud Kipchoge, who set that record in 2018, will not be competing.

For the women standouts, Hiwot Gebrekidan is strongly favored to win after her sub-2:20 finish in the Milan marathon earlier this year. There are a number of athletes poised at the ready to take that first-place prize, however, including hometown hopeful Rebea Schöneborn, who impressed at the Generali Berlin Half Marathon in April.

But it's not just the elite-level pros being showcased. Some 25,000 participants signed up for this year's marathon, coming out in force after the cancellation of last year's race due to the covid-19 pandemic.

They will have the chance to run again under strict testing and vaccination requirements, in what is sure to be a welcome return to competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.

