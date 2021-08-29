How to Watch Stampeders vs Blue Bombers

August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Calgary Stampeders vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stampeders hits the road for the first time this season to face the defending Grey Cup Champions.
Author:

After a perfect 2-0 start at home this season, the Blue Bombers looked sluggish in a 30-23 loss at Toronto last week, but the defending Canadian Football League champions will look to regain their form Sunday against the Stampeders.

Calgary earned its first victory of the season last week, defeating Montreal 28-22 behind a combined 12 catches and 241 receiving yards from Josh Huff and Markeith Ambles.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier threw for 304 yards and a touchdown in last week's win, becoming the 37th player to pass for more than 300 yards in his first CFL start. The rookie from UC Davis stepped into the starting lineup when nine-year veteran Bo Levi Mitchell was placed on the injured list with a broken fibula.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, currently in his ninth CFL season, is third in the league with 731 passing yards and six touchdown passes through three games.

Winnipeg’s defense has allowed 14.3 points per contest and has amassed six sacks and forced eight turnovers through three games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

Calgary Stampeders vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Austin FC
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Falcons

Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Other

How to Watch Stampeders vs Blue Bombers

New York Yankees Joey Gallo
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at A's

Santos Laguna
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Juárez

Valour FC
Soccer

How to Watch Valour FC vs Pacific FC

Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch the Sky vs. Storm

New York Giants Saquon Barkley
NFL

How to Watch Patriots at Giants

Stephan Jaeger
Golf

How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy