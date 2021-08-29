How to Watch Stampeders vs Blue Bombers

The Stampeders hits the road for the first time this season to face the defending Grey Cup Champions.

After a perfect 2-0 start at home this season, the Blue Bombers looked sluggish in a 30-23 loss at Toronto last week, but the defending Canadian Football League champions will look to regain their form Sunday against the Stampeders.

Calgary earned its first victory of the season last week, defeating Montreal 28-22 behind a combined 12 catches and 241 receiving yards from Josh Huff and Markeith Ambles.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier threw for 304 yards and a touchdown in last week's win, becoming the 37th player to pass for more than 300 yards in his first CFL start. The rookie from UC Davis stepped into the starting lineup when nine-year veteran Bo Levi Mitchell was placed on the injured list with a broken fibula.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, currently in his ninth CFL season, is third in the league with 731 passing yards and six touchdown passes through three games.

Winnipeg’s defense has allowed 14.3 points per contest and has amassed six sacks and forced eight turnovers through three games.

Regional restrictions may apply.