How to Watch California vs New Hampshire in the Little League World Series

California and New Hampshire play the last game of the day when they battle in the first round of the Little League World Series.

California, based out of Torrance, heads to Williamsport after going 3-2 in the region and finishing runner-up. It lost its first game of the region 1-0 to Arizona but went on a three-game winning streak to advance to the championship game. Though California ultimately fell to Hawaii 7-2, the runner-up finish punched a ticket to the World Series.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

California will face off against Hooksett, N.H. in the first round of the Tom Seaver bracket. New Hampshire won its region by going 4-1 after dropping a game to Maine early in the tournament. That loss woke New Hampshire up as the team would go on to win its next four games by a combined score of 45-2. One of those games was a 19-1 blowout win in a rematch against Maine.

The New Hampshire team looks like the most potent team in the tournament, but when the competition ramps up it can all go away. The players have to feel great about their chances in Williamsport, but they have to stay the course. Falling into the losers bracket in the Little League World Series is a tough place to get out of.

California will look to play spoiler to New Hampshire's offense and prove that West Coast teams can play some of the best baseball in the country. No matter the outcome of the game, it should cap off a great day of baseball in Williamsport and mark the welcome return of the Little League World Series.

Regional restrictions may apply.