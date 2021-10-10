    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch the Chicago Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Chicago Marathon returns for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, and you can catch the action on NBC Sports Network.
    Author:

    After taking a year off due to the COVID pandemic, the Chicago Marathon returns on Sunday morning for its 43rd running.

    How to Watch the Chicago Marathon:

    Race Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Race Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Network

    Live stream the Chicago Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the third race of the five World Marathon Majors, following Berlin and London. It will be followed by the Chicago Marathon, which is being run on Monday morning. This is the second time ever that two of the three biggest American marathons will be run on the same weekend, the first time since 1979.

    Having the two races on back-to-back days will water the fields down some, but there are still some key storylines to watch for.

    On the women's side, Sara Hall has a chance to break the American record for marathon time that Deena Kastor set in 2006. Hall came within a minute of Kastor's record last year in Arizona. Hall leads a fairly weak women's field, with just five runners who have run a sub-2:25 marathon while Monday's Boston Marathon has 16 such runners.

    On the men's side, American Galen Rupp will compete in Chicago instead of Boston. 

    With just nine weeks separating this run from his Olympic race, will Rupp be in shape to compete for a win in what's also going to be a fairly weak men's field? Or will Kenya's Reuben Kipyego or Dickson Chumba cross the finish line first?

