How to Watch Clemson at South Carolina in Women's College Volleyball

Clemson looks to bounce back and upset South Carolina when they face off in the Palmetto Showdown on Friday afternoon.

Clemson's women's volleyball suffered its first loss of the year Thursday in the first day of the Palmetto Showdown hosted by South Carolina. Clemson lost to Central Florida 3-1 after coming into the weekend a perfect 2-0.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

After dropping the first set to the Knights, the Tigers rallied back in Set 2 to even the match at 1-1. But Central Florida squashed the comeback attempt by claiming the following two sets in dominant fashion.

Clemson will finish its two-day trip to Columbia when it face the host Friday afternoon. It won't be easy for Clemson to pull off the upset as South Carolina took care of the UCF team that beat the Tigers.

The win by South Carolina on Thursday was its third of the year after defeating ranked Washington State and Rice. The Gamecocks did lose to ninth-ranked Pittsburgh earlier this week but bounced back against UCF.

South Carolina will take on the Tigers before playing UCF later in the day to wrap up the Palmetto Showdown.

While these two teams are not in the same conference, they still have a fierce rivalry. South Carolina comes in as the favorite, but the added intensity of the in-state competition may fuel Clemson to a win.

