How to Watch Columbus (NE) at Norfolk (NE)

High school football is typically associated with Friday nights, but the matchup between Columbus and Norfolk falls on a Thursday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Columbus heads into Thursday's game 0-1 on the year after losing to Omaha Central 45-28. It was a tough loss for the Discoverers, but the second half was hopefully something they can build on. Columbus trailed 24-7 at halftime and looked like it could suffer a complete blowout. The Discoverers, though, played even with Omaha Central in the second half. It was a small victory for Columbus and one that hopefully carries over into the game with Norfolk.

Norfolk hosts Columbus after picking up a 34-6 win in its first game against Omaha South. The victory for the Panthers already equals their win total from 2020 when they went just 1-8. The Panthers won their first game of the year last year before losing eight straight. A victory over Columbus could indicate Norfolk has moved past its previous struggles.

Norfolk is trying to snap a two-game losing streak to Columbus, which includes an ugly 45-0 loss last year. That followed a tough 27-24 loss in overtime back in 2019.

