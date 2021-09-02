September 2, 2021
How to Watch Columbus (NE) at Norfolk (NE) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

High school football invades a Thursday night when Columbus heads north to take on Norfolk.
High school football is typically associated with Friday nights, but the matchup between Columbus and Norfolk falls on a Thursday. 

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo 

Live stream the Columbus at Norfolk game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Columbus heads into Thursday's game 0-1 on the year after losing to Omaha Central 45-28. It was a tough loss for the Discoverers, but the second half was hopefully something they can build on. Columbus trailed 24-7 at halftime and looked like it could suffer a complete blowout. The Discoverers, though, played even with Omaha Central in the second half. It was a small victory for Columbus and one that hopefully carries over into the game with Norfolk.

Norfolk hosts Columbus after picking up a 34-6 win in its first game against Omaha South. The victory for the Panthers already equals their win total from 2020 when they went just 1-8. The Panthers won their first game of the year last year before losing eight straight. A victory over Columbus could indicate Norfolk has moved past its previous struggles. 

Norfolk is trying to snap a two-game losing streak to Columbus, which includes an ugly 45-0 loss last year. That followed a tough 27-24 loss in overtime back in 2019. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

