August 21, 2021
How to Watch Connecticut vs New Jersey at the Little League World Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Connecticut and New Jersey face off on day three looking to advance in the losers bracket.
Connecticut and New Jersey came up short in the first game of the World Series and will now have to work their way out of the losers bracket. Both of these teams have had to deal with adversity to get to Williamsport and this is no different.

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Connecticut lost to a really good Hawaii team in their first game 9-1. They struck out seven times and only got two hits and could never really get anything going offensively. They scored first to go up 1-0 but it was all Hawaii after that. They hope they can rediscover their bats against Toms River, NJ in their second game.

New Jersey got down 5-0 in their game against Nebraska before scoring a single run in both sixth and seventh but it wasn't enough to get the win. New Jersey gave up 11 hits to Nebraska and hopes that they can bottle up the Connecticut offense better.

It is tough to make it all the way to the World Series and lose your first two games. Both of these teams are ho[ping they can at least get one win before their time is up in Williamsport. Going through the losers bracket is never easy but it is possible and it takes one game at a time and one of these teams will take that step today.

