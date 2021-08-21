How to Watch ACL Pro Shootout #7

The best of the best in cornhole descend on Des Moines for the American Cornhole League Pro Shootout #7.

See how your backyard cornhole would stack up against the professionals by tuning into the American Cornhole League's Pro Shootout #7.

Founded in 2015, ACL is a relative newcomer to the sport, but the league has packed the summer with Pro Shootout events. After this weekend's event in Des Moines, the eighth will take place Sept. 3-5 in Virginia Beach, and then the championship is slated for Sept. 18.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Cornhole has built a large community of amateur and professional competitors. There are more than 30,000 active players in the ACL and there are 122 professionals in the sport.

CBS and CBSSN are your home for all things ACL as the season enters its final stretch.

