Dancing with the Stars is back and better than ever with three athletes that are sure to bring down the house and show that their skills are also in the ballroom.

Get ready for another great season of Dancing With the Stars that includes Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee, WWE Star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and NBA Champion Iman Shumpert.

How to Watch Dancing With The Stars:

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

You can stream Dancing With The Stars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 30th season of Dancing with the Stars premieres with three athletes trying to reach the end of the season and win the mirrorball trophy. Former NFL players Emmitt Smith and Rashad Jennings have both won.

Suni Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist, taking home the gold medal as the all-around champion in women's gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. Born and raised in Minnesota, Lee will compete as a college freshman this fall at Auburn University.

One of WWE's powerhouses, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is ready for the bright lights once again. For more than a decade he has performed and won the WWE, U.S., Intercontinental, and Tag Team titles, making him the 25th Triple Crown and 14th Grand Slam Champion in the history of the WWE. Iman Shumpert was drafted No. 17 by the New York Knicks in 2011. He played four seasons for the team and became known for his gritty defensive play. He went on to win an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets.

A few of the other celebrities include country music star Jimmie Allen, founding member of the Spice Girls Mel C., actress Christine Chiu, and performer Jojo Siwa.