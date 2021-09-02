September 2, 2021
How to Watch Dickinson (TX) at Ridge Point (TX) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best teams in the Houston area face off Thursday night.
Author:

Thursday night, Dickinson (1-0) will travel to Fort Bend Ridge Point (1-0) for one of the marquee 6A games of the week in the Houston area. Ridge Point enters this game ranked No. 22 in 6A by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Dickinson at Ridge Point game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ridge Point is coming off of a big win over Pearland in Week 1, blowing past the Oilers 41-13. Pearland was 8-3 in 2020 and returned a lot of starters on defense. That was an impressive win by the Panthers and by quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr., who was one of four players on the Panthers roster to rush for a score in that game.

But while the Panthers are the favorites to win this game, the Dickinson Gators shouldn't be counted out. You could make a solid argument that Dickinson should be ranked as well after beating Manvel 45-42 in a shootout last week.

Manvel is one of the top 5A Division I programs in the state, and even after the loss to Dickinson, the Manvel Mavericks are still ranked No. 3 in that division. It was an impressive win for the Gators.

But playing against a ranked opponent in its own classification is a different beast. Can Dickinson, led by an offensive line that features top prospect PJ Williams and an elite tight end in Donovan Green, get past this strong Ridge Point team?

