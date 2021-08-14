Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Duke City vs Tucson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Gladiators are poised to end the Sugar Skulls' playoff hopes.
Author:

Duke City enters this contest currently positioned in the six seed for the Indoor Football League Playoffs, but with two weeks to go, the Gladiators could see their fortunes change wildly. They could potentially climb as high as the four seed and earn an opening-round home playoff game, or they could miss the postseason entirely.

If not for the Sugar Skulls, Duke City may have already secured a playoff berth, but the Gladiators have gone 0-2 against Tucson this season.

The Gladiators' offense, currently rated second in scoring at 51.8 points per game, is led by quarterback Nate Davis who has thrown 52 touchdowns this season, 10 of those coming in the two tilts against Tucson.

The first time the teams met, Tucson picked off Davis three times, building a 35-6 halftime lead on its way to a 55-35 road win. In the second contest, Sugar Skulls' rookie quarterback Demry Croft threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Mike Jones with eight seconds remaining to snag a 41-40 victory.

Duke City must avoid turnovers in this game, as its defense is ranked next to last in points allowed, surrendering 46.1 points per game.

How to Watch:

TV: The CW 

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tucson is still mathematically alive for the postseason, though it needs wins over Duke City and Northern Arizona next week, as well as Green Bay and Iowa to lose their remaining contests.

How To Watch

August
14
2021

Duke City Gladiators vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

TV CHANNEL: The CW
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
