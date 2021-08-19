How to Watch Elks at Lions

Edmonton heads west looking for their first win of 2021 in the Canadian Football League.

After a pair of disappointing home defeats to start the season, Edmonton hits the road against a West Division foe in the BC Lions' home opener.

The Lions (1-1) enters the third week of the Canadian Football League season riding the momentum from their 15-9 victory in Calgary.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:00pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lions quarterback Michael Reilly completed 26 passes for 342 yards against Calgary and scored the only touchdown on a one-yard sneak in the second quarter.

Edmonton is looking to snap their losing streak after falling to Ottawa and Montreal.

Elks quarterback Trevor Harris leads the league in passing yards through two weeks, completing 71.2 percent of his passes, but he has thrown just one touchdown to three interceptions. Edmonton also features the league-leading rusher in former Florida State running back James Wilder Jr., who has 174 yards through two games, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

While the Elks have been able to move the ball, their offense has been unable to put the ball into the end zone. The offense has scored just one touchdown this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.