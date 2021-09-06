How to Watch Elks at Stampeders

A pair of one-win teams vie for their second win of the CFL season.

The Elks (1-2) head to Calgary to take on the Stampeders (1-3). Both teams have gotten off to slow starts to the 2021 season and will look to gain momentum in Monday's game.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 6, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNEWS

Stream the Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Elks are coming off of a 21-16 win over the B.C. Lions. Elks quarterback Trevor Harris was 26-for-31 for 296 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss, while running back James Wilder Jr. rushed for 127 yards on 22 carries.

The Stampeders lost their last game 18-16 to the Edmonton Blue Bombers, despite a 307-yard passing game from quarterback Jake Maier. Ka'Deem Carey added 66 rushing yards on just eight carries, but Calgary managed just three points in the second half.

These two teams enter this game with the last two spots in the CFL's West Division. The loser of this game will be facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, especially the Stampeders, who would fall to 1-4 on the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.