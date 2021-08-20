August 20, 2021
How to Watch Florida vs Michigan in the Little League World Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida and Michigan face off on Day 2 of the Little League World Series in the first round of the Hank Aaron division.
Palm City, Fla. heads to Williamsport as the runner-up of its region. The team went 3-1 at the regional with its only loss coming in the championship game to Tennessee. Though Florida was on the losing end of a 10-3 blowout, it had only allowed three total runs throughout its previous regional matchups. 

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Michigan comes from Taylor and ran through its regional going 4-0. It beat Ohio 9-1 in the championship game, and the victory capped off an incredible tournament in which Michigan outscored its opponents 39-2. It was an impressive performance on both offense and defense for the Taylor Little League team.

Because of Michigan's dominance throughout its regional, the team comes in as the favorite. Florida shouldn't be counted out, though, and fans of the Little League World Series should tune in to see which team comes out on top. 

