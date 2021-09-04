How to Watch Frisco vs. Massachusetts

September 4, 2021
How to Watch Frisco Fighters vs Massachusetts Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-seeded Massachusetts Pirates host third-seeded Frisco Fighters in the Indoor Football Playoffs semifinals.
After losing to Frisco in mid-June, Massachusetts has won nine consecutive games including four in a row by at least 17 points. The Pirates dispatched the seventh-seeded Bismarck Bucks 44-19 in the first round of the Indoor Football Playoffs, marking the fifth time this year they have held an opponent under 20 points.

Frisco (10-3) trailed Spokane in the opening round 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but took the lead for good late in the third quarter, surviving a furious fourth quarter that saw a combined 44 points before prevailing 44-33 to advance to the second weekend of the playoffs.

Date: September 4th, 2021

TV Channel: Stadium

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream the Frisco vs Massachusetts game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the two regular season matchups, each of these teams won on the other's home field. After trading touchdowns in the first quarter, Frisco ballooned their lead to two touchdowns after Demarcus Felton’s second touchdown of the game, going on to win 40-33.

Three weeks later the Pirates stole a 38-37 road win when Josh Gable nailed a 27-yard field goal as the clock expired in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Thomas Owens, the 2019 National Arena League Rookie of the Year, hauled in six catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The winner of this game will advance to face the winner of the Arizona Rattlers vs Duke City Gladiators matchup in the 2021 United Bowl next weekend. Should Duke City pull the upset, the winner of this game will play host to the title game. If Arizona wins, they will host as they are the number one overall seed.

Regional restrictions may apply.

September
4
2021

Frisco Fighters vs Massachusetts Pirates

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated
