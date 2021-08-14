How to Watch Blizzard vs Fighters

Trailing the league-leading Arizona Rattlers by half a game, the Frisco Fighters (9-2) head into Saturday night’s contest against the Green Bay Blizzard (5-7) looking to extend a three-game winning streak and potentially take the top spot in the Indoor Football League playoff seeding as the season enters its penultimate weekend.

Last week, Frisco forced Spokane Shock quarterback Marcus McDade into three first-half interceptions, building an insurmountable 36-14 halftime lead en route to its fourth home win of the 2021 season.

Having lost three of its last four games, Green Bay comes in on the outside of the playoff bubble half a game behind Sioux Falls for the eighth and final playoff spot. This game is a must-win if the Blizzard want to see the postseason, as a Week 18 matchup at Sioux Falls awaits.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

While the indoor game is known for high scoring, this game features two of the top four scoring defenses in the league. Frisco currently ranks second, allowing just 36.9 points per game, while Green Bay sits fourth in scoring defense at 39.5 points per game.

Fighters' defensive lineman Charles Williams leads the IFL in sacks (9) and tackles for loss (12).

