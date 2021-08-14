Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Green Bay Blizzard vs Frisco Fighters: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Frisco aims to keep home-field advantage dream alive in its home finale.
Author:

Trailing the league-leading Arizona Rattlers by half a game, the Frisco Fighters (9-2) head into Saturday night’s contest against the Green Bay Blizzard (5-7) looking to extend a three-game winning streak and potentially take the top spot in the Indoor Football League playoff seeding as the season enters its penultimate weekend.

Last week, Frisco forced Spokane Shock quarterback Marcus McDade into three first-half interceptions, building an insurmountable 36-14 halftime lead en route to its fourth home win of the 2021 season.

Having lost three of its last four games, Green Bay comes in on the outside of the playoff bubble half a game behind Sioux Falls for the eighth and final playoff spot. This game is a must-win if the Blizzard want to see the postseason, as a Week 18 matchup at Sioux Falls awaits.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the indoor game is known for high scoring, this game features two of the top four scoring defenses in the league. Frisco currently ranks second, allowing just 36.9 points per game, while Green Bay sits fourth in scoring defense at 39.5 points per game.

Fighters' defensive lineman Charles Williams leads the IFL in sacks (9) and tackles for loss (12).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2021

Green Bay Blizzard vs Frisco Fighters

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
Other

How to Watch Blizzard vs Fighters

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers
NFL

How to Watch Texans at Packers

FC Tulsa
Soccer

How to Watch FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

New York Jets Zach Wilson
NFL

How to Watch Jets at Giants

Tampa Bay Bucs Tom Brady
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill
NFL

How to Watch Saints at Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Jaguars

LA Galaxy Chicharito
Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC

Chicago Cubs Rafael Ortega
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Marlins

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy