How to Watch Blizzard vs Storm

The eighth and final playoff spot is up for grabs as Sioux Falls hopes to defend its 2019 IFL title.

Sioux Falls (5-7) has won seven Indoor Football League championships since 2011, but the road to an eighth won't be easy. To snag the final playoff spot, the Storm will have to break its current three-game losing streak and defeat visiting Green Bay. When the teams last faced off in mid June, Sioux Falls recorded a 31-21 win.

The Blizzard is struggling through a similar tough stretch, with three consecutive losses and only one road win in 2021. A win over Sioux Falls would put them into the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Led by their fourth-ranked scoring defense, Green Bay is surrendering only 39.4 points per game. The Blizzard tops the league with 18 interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns, and leads with four touchdowns scored on kick returns.

Sioux Falls brings in its second-ranked rushing attack led by Nate Chavious. The running back has notched 17 touchdowns this season, including a pair of rushing touchdowns in four of his last five games. The run-heavy Storm has to rely on the ground game because its offense ranks dead last in passing yards per game.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown has only completed 95 passes through 11 games and is averaging under 100 yards passing per contest but has rushed for 353 yards and nine touchdowns.

In their previous matchup this season, Green Bay grabbed an early 3-0 lead before Sioux Falls ripped off 24 unanswered points en route to a 10-point road victory.

