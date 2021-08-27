How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Montreal Alouettes

With an offense that is failing to score and a banged-up opening day starter on the shelf, Hamilton turns the reins of the offense over to Dane Evans who started 11 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2019. Montreal hosts its first home game in 671 days as it looks for its second win of the young season.

Jeremiah Masoli, who started the first two games of the Canadian Football League season for Hamilton, has been limited in practice with a rib injury. Coming off a bye week, Evans re-assumes the role he held two years ago when he started 11 games and led the Tiger-Cats to the Grey Cup versus Winnipeg. Evans threw for 3,754 yards and 21 touchdowns in 18 games. Now in his third year in the CFL, the former Tulsa Hurricane QB is set to make his 13th career start.

The change to Evans could help improve the Hamilton offense which has managed just 14 points through the first two games, ranking last in the CFL.

Montreal split its first two games on the road, beating Edmonton 30-13 in Week 2 and losing in Week 3 to Calgary 28-22 after blowing an early 14-3 lead.

Former Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams, who started his CFL career with the Alouettes in 2016, threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns last week.

