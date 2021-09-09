How to Watch Harrison Central vs. Union Local

September 9, 2021
How to Watch High School Football, Harrison Central vs. Union Local: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This game is a duel of unranked Ohio football teams and the renewal of a local rivalry as both teams look to improve their standings.
It's just the start of the season, but there is already a huge clash on the schedule between Harrison Central (2-1) and Union Local (2-0). Heading into this match-up, Union Local is outscoring Harrison Central on offense, averaging 35 points per game to the Huskies' 20.6, but the Jets' defense isn't quite as stingy. They've allowed opponents to score an average of 23 points per game while Harrison Central has only given up 15.6.

Neither team is breaking down the doors for state titles or records, but it should be a fun in-state matchup. Harrison Central looking to rebound off of its first loss, while Union Local hopes to remain undefeated. 

How to Watch:

Date: September 9, 2021

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (WTOV Wheeling-Steubenville, WV)

Harrison Central is coming off their first loss of the season, 0-27 to Bellaire, which is 3-0 and ranked No. 220 in the state. 

Union Local downed Martins Ferry (0-3) in a close affair, 30-28 to stay undefeated on the season. Both teams are ranked in the 400+ in the state of Ohio with Union Local at No. 415 and Harrison Central at No. 442.

In recent years, Union Local has not been on the winning side very often. Under head coach Bernie Thompson, the Jets have gone 2-8, 0-10 and 3-7 in their past three seasons, including a 1-6 overall record in league play during those years. Harrison Central has been a middling team going 6-4, 4-6 and 4-6 in its last three seasons, including a 5-5 record in league play. Each team is already off to a better start than its previous three seasons and could see their best overall season in three years.

Regional restrictions may apply.

