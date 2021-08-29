August 29, 2021
How to Watch IMG Academy (FL) at Bishop Sycamore (OH) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-ranked IMG Academy looks to get off to a strong start in 2021.
It doesn't really matter what high school sport you're talking about: you can assume that IMG Academy is among the nation's best teams.

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

IMG Academy enters this game as the No. 2 team in the country according to MaxPreps, behind only California power Mater Dei.

IMG has nine players ranked in ESPN's top 300 college prospects for the 2022 class, led by offensive tackle Tyler Booker, the No. 6 overall player. Other top recruits include safety Kamari Wilson (No. 22), quarterback A.J. Duffy (No. 38) and cornerback Daylen Everette (No. 47).

IMG went 8-0 last season and finished as the unofficial national champion.

As for its opponent in this game, IMG will be lining up against Ohio's Bishop Sycamore (0-2).

The Centurions aren't off to a great start in the 2021 season, losing 38-0 to Archbishop Hoban and 19-7 to Sto-Rox. That doesn't bode well for Sunday's game, which will likely resemble a showcase for IMG Academy rather than a competitive game. 

But any time you get a chance to watch nine of the ESPN 300 players in one game, you've got to tune in, even if the game itself might not be close after the first quarter.

Regional restrictions may apply.

