September 25, 2021
How to Watch IMSA WeatherTech Championship Race at Long Beach: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

IMSA racing comes to the streets of Long Beach.
The IMSA WeatherTech Championship series makes its return to Long Beach on Saturday, racing at one of the top street courses in the country for the first time since the spring of 2019 after last year's race was canceled because of COVID-19.

How to Watch IMSA WeatherTech Championship Race at Long Beach:

Race Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Race Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Race at Long Beach on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is one of the tighter tracks on the IMSA circuit, with more contact between cars than fans usually see in these races.

The IMSA races are divided into multiple classes of car, with each class taking the track simultaneously. This week, three classes will take the field: the Daytona Prototype International (DPi), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and the largest class, the GT Daytona (GTD). This is the first GTD race here since 2017.

In DPi, current championship leaders Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque have been running well for Acura, but this is a track that suits the Cadillac drivers the best. Look for the No. 31 car of Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani to contend for the win and potentially make up some points on the championship leaders.

In GTLM, the Chevrolet team of Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia has been the clear favorites this season, but the Porsche team of Cooper MacNeil and Mathieu Jaminet should be strong, as Porsche won the last time the GTLM cars ran here.

As for GTD, 17 cars are on the entry list for this race. The No. 96 BMW of Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley leads the points standings, but the No. 23 Aston Martin of Roman De Angelis and Ross Gunn has been strong lately. That team sits third in points.

