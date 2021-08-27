August 27, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Joplin (MO) vs. Webb City (MO) High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Joplin and Webb City kick off the high school football season with a fierce rivalry.
Author:

Football season is officially here. The NFL preseason is in effect, college football starts soon and high school teams across the country are padding up for competition. Joplin and Webb City kick off the season with an intense matchup. This in-state rivalry has produced some classics over the years and showcased future college division one athletes.

How will this year's match-up shake out?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC 

Watch Joplin vs. Webb City online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year these two teams put on a classic, and two years ago they played another tough game:

Per MaxPreps, Webb City is coming into the season as the No. 24 team. Joplin isn't in the Top 25. Both teams are looking to make a mark and move up the standings to have an opportunity to win a state championship.

Last season, multiple players from the Joplin team signed letters of intent to play for college teams, including Nathan Glades, Scott Lowe and Trayshawn Thomas. All three are now freshmen at Missouri Southern. 

Can Joplin or Webb City be the underdog story of the season in Missouri football?

Regional restrictions may apply.

