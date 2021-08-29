August 29, 2021
How to Watch Michigan vs Ohio in the Little League World Series Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan and Ohio will meet in the Little League World Series Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.
Author:

Championship Sunday is here, and the kids from Taylor, Mich. and Hamilton, Ohio get a chance for the game of a lifetime. Without the international teams playing in the tournament this year, it will be an all-American final. 

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team from Michigan took out Hawaii 2-1 in the Hank Aaron division championship on Saturday to punch its ticket to the championship. Cameron Thorning, who has been big for team Michigan, hit a two-run home run in the first inning. That was all the offense Michigan would need. The team got revenge on a powerful Hawaii squad that had previously beaten Michigan: 

Ohio had a tougher route to the championship game. It had to beat a South Dakota team that hadn't given up a run the whole tournament. Ohio broke South Dakota's scoreless streak in a big way, scoring four runs in the second that ignited Ohio to a 5-2 win in the semifinal. 

Ohio's win over South Dakota capped an improbable run after it was beaten by California in the second round and had to come all the way out of the loser's bracket. Wins over Louisiana, New Hampshire and then California put Ohio in a spot to make the championship.

The Michigan and Ohio rivalry normally hits in college football, but Sunday it will cross over to the baseball field for what should be an outstanding championship game. Both teams have had to come from the loser's bracket to get here and have proven they belong. There is nothing like the Little League World Series, and this championship game should feature some fierce competition. It's a matchup you don't want to miss. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

