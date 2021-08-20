How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Qualifying

The 12th stop on the NHRA schedule heads to “The Zoo” in Minnesota.

Qualifying rounds for the NHRA Nationals will be on display in Brainerd, Minn. as racers battle for the final spots in the Countdown to the Championship series.

Fresh off the first-ever father-daughter sweep in the Top Fuel and Funny Car events in NHRA history, Brittany Force and John Force have clinched their berths into the Countdown and are expected to race this weekend. Brittany’s win in Kansas marked her first win of the 2021 season. She's currently positioned 342 points behind three-time champion Steve Torrence heading into the regular season's penultimate weekend.

John Force, who currently holds a narrow 29 point lead over Ron Capps, is seeking his 17th NHRA Funny Car Championship and his first Funny car title since 2013. The win at Topeka was his 154th of his storied Motorsports Hall of Fame career.

Two-time Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders enters this weekend in third place, trailing leader Greg Anderson by 170 points. Dallas Glenn bumped into the fourth spot in the standings with his third career win, besting Kyle Koretsky with a 5.589 ET in the finals in Kansas.

Also qualifying today will be Pro Mod’s, Top Alcohol and Sportsman divisions.