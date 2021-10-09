    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Michelin GT Challenge at VIR: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There are just two races left in the WeatherTech Championship series, and on Saturday, the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR will take place.
    On Saturday, IMSA heads to Virginia International Raceway with the Michelin GT Challenge kicking off a packed weekend of racing. This is the penultimate race on the WeatherTech Championship calendar.

    How to Watch IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR:

    Race Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Race Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Eighteen cars are set to race in this two-hour, 40-minute event. This is the final time this season that the two GT classes compete in their own race, as the season finale will be combined with other classes.

    In the GT Le Mans class, the Corvette of Antonio García and Jordan Taylor enters this race in position to clinch the championship. All the No. 3 car has to do is roll off the starting grid this week and the finale in November to earn enough points to win the title.

    The GT Daytona class is where the drama is at this week.

    Five teams are still alive in the championship battle, with the No. 9 Porsche of Zacharie Robichon and Laurens Vanthoor leading the standings.

    The duo has a 32 point lead over the No. 1 Lamborghini of Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers. Teams from Aston Martin and BMW remain in the championship battle.

    Last year at VIR, Taylor and Garcia won the overall race, leading 14 laps. The GTD winner was the No. 96 of Robby Foley III and Bill Auberlen. The two sit fourth in the current standings.

    Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
