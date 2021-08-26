How to Watch Millard South (NE) at Millard North (NE) in High School Football

Separated by just 3.6 miles, Millard South and Millard North will battle for town bragging rights when they face off Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Millard South comes into the game ranked seventh in Nebraska according to MaxPreps and is looking to compete for a state championship. The Patriots are coming off an 8-2 season that ended in the third round of the playoffs with a 35-33 loss to Omaha Westside.

Millard South is led by two defensive players ranked in the top 10 in Nebraska by MaxPreps. Gage Stenger is a linebacker committed to Kansas State and Jake Gassaway, an edge rusher who is committed to Norther Illinois. Those two lead a very good defense looking to shut down a Millard North team that is trying to get back to .500 for the first time since 2017.

Millard North comes into this game aiming to upset the powerful Patriot team. The Mustangs haven't won in this rivalry since 2017 when they defeated the Patriots 34-13. Since that game, it has been all Millard South. The Patriots have won the last three games by a combined score of 112-17. The games haven't been close, and the gap in talent has been large.

A new season brings new hope, and Millard North is looking to shake things up to start the year. Can the Mustangs take down the Patriots?

