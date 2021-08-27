How to Watch Milton (GA) at North Cobb (GA) in High School Football

Milton travels west to take on the North Cobb Warriors in the second week of the season.

Fans should be in for a treat Friday night as two powerhouse teams in top-ranked Milton and No. 3 North Cobb face off. Milton, which is ranked 21st in the country according to MaxPreps, is 1-0 after blowing out Hopeville Charter 45-0 last week.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milton is loaded on defense and led by preseason MaxPreps All-American Lebbeus Overton. Overton, a junior, is a monster on the defensive line and is going to make things very tough for the North Cobb offense if he plays. He didn't play in the Eagles' first game and is said to be week-to-week.

Their opponent on Friday comes in 0-1 after a hard-fought 35-27 loss to Buford. North Cobb entered the game ranked seventh in the state but couldn't get past the No. 2 Wolves. North Cobb lead 14-0 at halftime but gave up 28 straight points in the second half.

North Cobb is trying to build off its previous 10-2 season and get back to the postseason. The Warriors lost in the second round of the playoffs last year and will look to extend the success in 2021.

