How to Watch Nebraska at Creighton

In-state rivals Nebraska and Creighton look to stay unbeaten when they face off Tuesday evening.

The Nebraska and Creighton women's volleyball teams have both gotten off to fantastic starts this season. Both teams are undefeated and showing the rest of the country that two of the best teams are from Nebraska.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Cornhuskers come into the game against Creighton a perfect 5-0 but make their first trip away from home when they take the hour drive north. Nebraska has been one of the best teams in the country for the last few years, but their toughest game so far will come from an in-state foe.

Creighton is also undefeated at 6-0 and has looked like one of the strongest teams in the country to start the year. One of its wins was a sweep over defending champion Kentucky:

The Blue Jays want to continue their incredible start by taking care of Nebraska. Though the Cornhuskers have name recognition on their side, a Creighton victory Tuesday could establish the Blue Jays as the top team in the state.

Fans get a great non-conference volleyball game, and the schools don't even have to leave their home state. Tune in to see which team extends its winning streak and which goes home with its first loss.

