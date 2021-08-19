August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch New Jersey vs Nebraska in the Little League World Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Jersey and Nebraska face off in the first round of the Hank Aaron bracket Thursday evening.
Author:

Toms River, N.J. is back in the Little League World Series in 2021. The team won this tournament way back in 1998 when current free agent Todd Frazier was 12 years old and playing on the Little League squad. 

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The New Jersey team finished runner-up in its regional after losing to Pennsylvania twice, but the two teams are in different brackets in Williamsport. 

The team from Nebraska doesn't have the history that New Jersey does, but it comes in playing about as well as anybody. Nebraska won its region by going 4-1. The sole loss was to South Dakota, but Nebraska only gave up four total runs on its way to running through the rest of the tournament. The team beat Iowa to advance to the championship game and defeated South Dakota in a rematch. 

This is a game of a Little League team with a little history against one that is red hot. New Jersey hopes it can conjure up some of that 1998 magic while Nebraska wants to start its own winning streak. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2021

New Jersey vs Nebraska in the Little League World Series

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LLWS2
Other

How to Watch New Jersey vs Nebraska in the Little League World Series

Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Diamondbacks

LLWS1
Other

How to Watch Tennessee vs Ohio in the Little League World Series

Dustin Johnson
Golf

How to Watch the Northern Trust Open, First Round

Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Royals

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at White Sox

Russia Beach Soccer
Beach Soccer

How to Watch USA vs. Russia in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

LLWS
Other

How to Watch Connecticut vs Hawaii at Little League World Series

BeachSoccer
Soccer

How to Watch Mozambique vs. Spain in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy