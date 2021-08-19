How to Watch New Jersey vs Nebraska in the Little League World Series

New Jersey and Nebraska face off in the first round of the Hank Aaron bracket Thursday evening.

Toms River, N.J. is back in the Little League World Series in 2021. The team won this tournament way back in 1998 when current free agent Todd Frazier was 12 years old and playing on the Little League squad.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The New Jersey team finished runner-up in its regional after losing to Pennsylvania twice, but the two teams are in different brackets in Williamsport.

The team from Nebraska doesn't have the history that New Jersey does, but it comes in playing about as well as anybody. Nebraska won its region by going 4-1. The sole loss was to South Dakota, but Nebraska only gave up four total runs on its way to running through the rest of the tournament. The team beat Iowa to advance to the championship game and defeated South Dakota in a rematch.

This is a game of a Little League team with a little history against one that is red hot. New Jersey hopes it can conjure up some of that 1998 magic while Nebraska wants to start its own winning streak.

