How to Watch New Philadelphia vs Steubenville

As the football season gets underway in the Ohio Valley AAAAA conference, two undefeated teams match up in this showdown of power.

Steubenville High School is coming into this matchup with a chip on its shoulder after losing to New Philadelphia High School 31-0 in its only matchup during the odd 2020 season. Who will come out on top tonight?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

New Philadelphia High School kicked off its season on Aug. 20 against Marietta High School. NPHS didn't waste any time showing the Ohio Valley AAAAA conference that the Fighting Quakers are going to be a force this year.

The commanding 48-7 victory made a statement. The Quakers are going to look to keep building off of the destruction in Marietta heading into conference play against Steubenville High School.

Steubenville High School, on the other hand, is coming off of a dominant win of its own. The Big Red beat Olentangy Liberty High School 22-7 on the same day as New Philadelphia's win.

This showdown will be one you don't want to miss. The matchup between these two teams is guaranteed to put points on the board. The last time Steubenville won this matchup in 2018, there was a combined score of almost 90 points.

After getting beat by New Philadelphia High School for the last three years in a row, Steubenville Big Red looks to change that streak and take down the Quakers, proving that this might be their year to make the playoffs.

