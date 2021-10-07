The Norfolk girls volleyball team started off the 2021 season on fire. It won nine of its first 10 matches with six of those victories coming by sweeps. In fact, the team was on a nine-match winning streak after losing its opener to Lincoln Southwest.

How to Watch: Norfolk vs. Lincoln East

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

Live stream Norfolk at Lincoln East on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The schedule hasn't been as kind to the Panthers since then, as they have been in a bit of a slump. Since that 9-1 start, they have lost nine of their last 13 matches. This past weekend they played in a tournament where they competed in six matches over two days. It was tough for them, as they won just two of those six.

They are looking to get back on track when they host Lincoln East on Thursday.

Lincoln East will travel to Norfolk as winners of its last two matches, including a 3-0 sweep of Kearney which just got done beating Norfolk. The two wins snapped a stretch where the Spartans had lost four of their last five matches.

Lincoln East, unlike Norfolk, did not get off to a great start this year. It lost four of its first five before righting the ship. It is currently 15-14 overall and 11-6 in the district.

Regional restrictions may apply.