    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Norfolk at Lincoln East in High School Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lincoln East makes a trip north to take on Norfolk in a district volleyball match on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The Norfolk girls volleyball team started off the 2021 season on fire. It won nine of its first 10 matches with six of those victories coming by sweeps. In fact, the team was on a nine-match winning streak after losing its opener to Lincoln Southwest.

    How to Watch: Norfolk vs. Lincoln East

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

    TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

    Live stream Norfolk at Lincoln East on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The schedule hasn't been as kind to the Panthers since then, as they have been in a bit of a slump. Since that 9-1 start, they have lost nine of their last 13 matches. This past weekend they played in a tournament where they competed in six matches over two days. It was tough for them, as they won just two of those six.

    They are looking to get back on track when they host Lincoln East on Thursday.

    Lincoln East will travel to Norfolk as winners of its last two matches, including a 3-0 sweep of Kearney which just got done beating Norfolk. The two wins snapped a stretch where the Spartans had lost four of their last five matches.

    Lincoln East, unlike Norfolk, did not get off to a great start this year. It lost four of its first five before righting the ship. It is currently 15-14 overall and 11-6 in the district.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Norfolk at Lincoln East High School Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)
    Time
    7:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Volleyball
    Other

    How to Watch Norfolk vs. Lincoln East

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (4) tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Cougars vs. Green Wave

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_16878542
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Chanticleers vs. Red Wolves

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_14052054
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins vs. Red Wings

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_12983266
    Soccer

    How to Watch United States vs. Jamaica

    18 minutes ago
    Toronto Raptors Malachi Flynn
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_16897191
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders vs. Devils

    48 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Buchholz vs. Gainesville

    48 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Crimson Tide vs. Razorbacks

    48 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy