How to Watch North Star vs. Columbus

North Star tries to bounce back from a loss to Lincoln Northeast with a victory over Columbus.

It's time for a battle of Nebraska football with Columbus ranked No. 66 overall in the state taking on No. 105 North Star. Neither team is having a state championship type of season, but Columbus has a chance to make some noise if it can string a few wins together.

With only one loss and the struggling North Star team coming up next, it's a chance for the Discoverers to build some momentum and get a little bit of revenge.

Columbus was humbled by Omaha Central to start the season in a very one-sided, frustrating game:

When these teams faced off last season, North Star held on to win 24-19 after getting up 24-3 at the half. Columbus battled back by scoring 10 points in the third quarter and six more in the fourth quarter but fell just short in the end.

This season, Columbus has started off 1-1 (0-0 in league), winning its last game against Norfolk in a very strong showing. The Discoverers have gone 6-4, 4-5 and 3-6 overall in their last three seasons.

North Star is currently 1-2 (0-0) this season and will look to get back in the win column after suffering two straight losses. Both defeats were by a score of 26-24.

The teams seem equally matched on offense. North Star is averaging 23.6 points per game while Columbus has scored 28 points in both its matchups.

There may be more motivation on the Columbus side, as the team looks to get revenge from its 2020 loss to North Star, but if the Navigators overcome the hump of losing close games they could hand the Discoverers another loss.

