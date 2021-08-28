How to Watch Oakland (TN) at Madison Ridgeland (MS) in High School Football

Defending Tennessee 6A state champ Oakland heads south to take on two-time defending Mississippi 6A state champ Madison-Ridgeland on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Oakland, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., won two of the last three championships in Class 6A in Tennessee, including last year's undefeated 14-0 season. The Patriots' offense scored at least 30 points in every game, while their defense gave up 20 or more points just three times. They capped off their season with a 56-33 win against Brentwood in the state championship.

Madison-Ridgeland also rolled to an undefeated season in 2020, but the Madison, Miss., team stumbled in its first game this year, losing to Greenville (N.C.) Christian 58-32. Madison-Ridgeland bounced back in the next game, and the team will try to keep its momentum up against Oakland.

