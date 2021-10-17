The Paris Marathon returns this year after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An unusually crowded fall marathon season continues Sunday with the 2021 running of the Paris Marathon.

How to Watch the Paris Marathon:

Race Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Race Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

The men's field will feature five runners who have run a marathon in under 2:06, including Kenya's Nicholas Kirwa, who completed a race in 2:05:01 in May.

Other runners to keep an eye on based on past performance are Joel Kemboi Kimurer, Elisha Rotich, Stephen Chebogut and Abdi Fufa. Hassan Chahdi is the fastest French runner in the field for Sunday's race.

On the women's side, Priscah Jeptoo will race. The decorated marathon runner won the Paris Marathon a decade ago and won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics, but she has slowed down since then. Her most recent marathon time was about four minutes slower than her personal best.

Waganesh Mekasha and Sifan Melaku should have a lot of speed Sunday, making the Ethiopians the favorites in this year's women's field at the Paris Marathon.

