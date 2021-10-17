    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Paris Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Paris Marathon returns this year after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Author:

    An unusually crowded fall marathon season continues Sunday with the 2021 running of the Paris Marathon.

    How to Watch the Paris Marathon:

    Race Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Race Time: 3 a.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Live stream the Paris Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The men's field will feature five runners who have run a marathon in under 2:06, including Kenya's Nicholas Kirwa, who completed a race in 2:05:01 in May. 

    Other runners to keep an eye on based on past performance are Joel Kemboi Kimurer, Elisha Rotich, Stephen Chebogut and Abdi Fufa. Hassan Chahdi is the fastest French runner in the field for Sunday's race.

    On the women's side, Priscah Jeptoo will race. The decorated marathon runner won the Paris Marathon a decade ago and won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics, but she has slowed down since then. Her most recent marathon time was about four minutes slower than her personal best.

    Waganesh Mekasha and Sifan Melaku should have a lot of speed Sunday, making the Ethiopians the favorites in this year's women's field at the Paris Marathon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Paris Marathon

    TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
    Time
    3:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16935467
    Other

    How to Watch the Paris Marathon

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15358580
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Hawaii Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

    4 hours ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) knocks Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) out of bounds during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    4 hours ago
    Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Isaiah Newcombe (31) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) in the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Hawaii vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    4 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at Gonzaga in Men's College Soccer

    5 hours ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16072781 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16920484
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_12064318 (1)
    MMA

    How to Watch Bellator 268: Nemkov vs. Anglickas

    5 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy