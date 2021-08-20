August 20, 2021
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs Oregon in the Little League World Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pennsylvania and Oregon open up Day 2 of the Little League World Series when they battle in the first round.
Oaks, Pa. come to Williamsport on a high after going 4-0 in its regional. The team breezed through the competition, as its closest game was a 5-1 win over Washington, DC. Pennsylvania off Toms River, N.J. in the finals 10-3 to advance to the World Series. 

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pennsylvania's opponent, Lake Oswego, Ore. feels pretty good about its team despite being runner-up in its regional. Oregon lost twice to Washington but won its following three games by a combined score of 37-1. Oregon defeated Idaho, Montana and Wyoming en route to the championship game. 

Both of these teams have to feel like they have a shot to make a run at the title, but it will be interesting to see what happens when they get on the field.

Will Oregon be able to score runs as it did in the regional, and what happens to Pennsylvania when it has a tough game? Fans will learn soon enough as the teams take the diamond Friday. 

Both teams have an advantage, as they get to sit back, relax and watch other squads play on Thursday. It gives them a chance to see what the atmosphere is like before having to step on the field.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Pennsylvania vs Oregon in the Little League World Series

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

