How to Watch the Prefontaine Classic

This year’s Prefontaine Classic will feature a better field than the Tokyo Olympics just a few weeks ago, as Sha’Carri Richardson will face off against the Jamaican trio of medalists in Elain Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the women’s 100m.

Richardson, who was denied a chance to compete in the Olympics due to a positive THC test during the U.S. Trials, enters the field as the third-fastest woman in 2021.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:30pm ET

TV: NBC

In the men’s 100m, Olympic silver and bronze medalists, Fred Kerley and Andre De Grasse, as well as former Olympic champion Justin Gatlin are all expected to start. World Indoor Champion Trayvon Bromell, who posted a personal and season-best 9.77 in June, which is the fastest time in the world this season, will also be among the entrants to take the starter's gun.

The Prefontaine Classic is a 2021 Diamond League event, the 8th of the 2021 schedule. Ronnie Baker, who has two Diamond League wins under his belt this season has also entered the race.

Ryan Crouser Olympic gold medalist in the men’s shot put, posted a season and personal best 23.37m on way to setting an Olympic record, leads the field that includes silver medalist Joe Kovacs, and bronze medalist Tomas Walsh of New Zealand. Defending event champion Darlan Romani of Brazil is also in the field after finishing fourth in Tokyo, missing out on a medal by 0.59 meters.

Walsh has two Diamond League wins this season in Doha and Florence.

