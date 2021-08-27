August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Santa Fe (FL) at Newberry (FL) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Raiders continue their streak with a victory over Newberry, or will the Panthers stop Santa Fe before it can accomplish the threepeat?
Author:

On Friday night, Santa Fe will take the 13-mile trip to Newberry to open its high school football season. The Raiders are looking to get their third straight win against the Panthers after recording a 22-7 victory in 2019 and a 38-13 triumph in 2018.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WNBW Gainesville, FL)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 2019 loss was the only blemish on Newberry's regular season record. The Panthers will be looking for revenge as they try and improve on their last two seasons where they complied a 17-5 record. 

Santa Fe has struggled in recent years, winning just 14 total games in the last four years that included a 1-10 record in 2017. A win in a televised game would be an electric start to the 2021 season. 

Can the Raiders continue their streak with a victory over Newberry, or will the Panthers stop Santa Fe before it can accomplish the threepeat? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
27
2021

Santa Fe (FL) at Newberry (FL) in High School Football

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WNBW Gainesville, FL)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Indians

Atlanta Braves Max Fried
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

Indianapolis Colts Sam Ehlinger
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Lions

HS Football Fans
Other

How to Watch Milton (GA) at North Cobb (GA) in High School Football

HS Football Fans
Other

How to Watch Santa Fe (FL) at Newberry (FL) in High School Football

Aaron Nola
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

Columbus Crew
MLS

How to Watch Columbus Crew SC vs FC Cincinnati

Becky Lynch
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

kris-bryant
SI Guide

NL Division Leaders Meet As Giants Face Braves

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy