How to Watch Santa Fe (FL) at Newberry (FL) in High School Football

On Friday night, Santa Fe will take the 13-mile trip to Newberry to open its high school football season. The Raiders are looking to get their third straight win against the Panthers after recording a 22-7 victory in 2019 and a 38-13 triumph in 2018.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WNBW Gainesville, FL)

The 2019 loss was the only blemish on Newberry's regular season record. The Panthers will be looking for revenge as they try and improve on their last two seasons where they complied a 17-5 record.

Santa Fe has struggled in recent years, winning just 14 total games in the last four years that included a 1-10 record in 2017. A win in a televised game would be an electric start to the 2021 season.

Can the Raiders continue their streak with a victory over Newberry, or will the Panthers stop Santa Fe before it can accomplish the threepeat?

