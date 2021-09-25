September 25, 2021
How to Watch Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lions' second ranked scoring defense rides a three-game winning streak into a rematch of their Week 1 loss to the Roughriders.
The Lions enter this matchup tied for second place in the Canadian Football League’s East Division with the Roughriders, sporting identical 4-2 records. BC leads the league in interceptions this season with 10 over six games. The Lions are looking to get another one off Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo who they picked off once in their Week 1 matchup back in August.

How to Watch: Roughriders vs. Lions

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Roughriders vs. Lions on fuboTVStart with a 7-day free trial!

BC has been led by its defense during this three-game winning streak. The Lions have not allowed more than 18 points in any of those three victories and have only yielded one touchdown in their last 12 quarters of football.

Offensively, the Lions have received a boost from Lucky Whitehead, who has already amassed more receiving yards through six games than he did in 15 games with Winnipeg during its 2019 Grey Cup Championship run. Whitehead leads the CFL in receiving yards (554) and yards per catch (18.5), and the former Dallas Cowboy owns the two longest offensive touchdowns of the season, recording a pair of 75-yard scores.

Saskatchewan is playing in only its second road game of 2021 and is looking for its first road win on the young season. Six of its final eight regular-season games will be away from Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders are led by Fajardo who has been bitten by the turnover bug this season, having already thrown six interceptions through six games. The QB is only two picks shy of surpassing his total from 2019.

In the season opener, Saskatchewan sprinted out to a 31-0 lead, scoring on touchdowns on its first three possessions and adding a 27-yard interception return for a score by Nick Marshall. Lions quarterback Michael Reilly did not start due to an elbow injury, but after the sluggish start Nathan Rourke was benched. Reilly did all he could to get BC back into the game, rallying late but falling short in a 33-29 loss.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:30
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
How to Watch Roughriders vs. Lions

