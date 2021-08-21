How to Watch RailRiders at Woo Sox

The RailRiders and Woo Sox are set to face off on Saturday afternoon for the seventh game in a row.

Due to some cancellations and postponements from earlier games, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Worcester Woo Sox are facing each other for the seventh game in a row this week. So far, the RailRiders are 4-2 in this week's matchups with the Woo Sox.

On Friday, the RailRiders were able to take a dominant 14-2 win. Jonathan Davis and Rob Brantly led the way for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with three RBI's apiece. For the Red Sox, Jett Bandy and Jeremy Rivera each had an RBI.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:05pm ET

Where: Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts

TV Channel: NESN Plus

You can stream the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Woo Sox game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following a massive blowout loss like that, the Woo Sox will be looking for revenge. There is one more game left in this series on Sunday, but this should be an entertaining matchup. No team likes losing a game by 12 runs.

Up to this point in time, neither team has released who their starting pitcher will be on Saturday.

So far this season, the RailRiders are 55-36 and are just 0.5 games back of the Buffalo Bison for first place in the Northeast. The Woo Sox, on the other hand, are just 37-52 this season and are a whopping 17.5 games back of Buffalo in the division.

Whether you're a fan of these teams or not, there is plenty to watch in this game. These two teams have seen a lot of each other and a 14-2 blowout can cause some tension. This should be a very entertaining matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.