How to Watch South Dakota vs Louisiana in the Little League World Series

South Dakota looks to continue its hot pitching when it takes on Louisiana in the first round of the Tom Seaver division.

Day 2 of the Little League World Series brings fans what is arguably the best matchup of the first round. South Dakota and Louisiana both played great in their respective regionals and will battle Friday afternoon.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

South Dakota was runner-up in its region after it lost to Nebraska in the championship game. Aside from that 6-0 defeat, South Dakota did not give up a single run throughout its regional. Pitcher Gavin Weir didn't play in the championship but looked dominant throughout the tournament. The 12-year-old pitched a perfect game against Nebraska earlier in the regional, recording 17 strikeouts and a no-hitter.

Louisiana will look to make a dent in the force that is the South Dakota pitching staff when they face off Friday. The team went 4-0 in its regional by only allowing three total runs. Even if Louisiana can't score a lot of runs against South Dakota, the pitchers have proven they are just as formidable on the mound.

This has all the makings of a serious pitcher's duel and could come down to who scores first. With the high-level of pitching from both teams, the little things will make the difference. Whoever can play mistake-free baseball and take advantage of every opportunity will win this game.

If you only tune into one game for the first round of the Little League World Series, this should be it.

