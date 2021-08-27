August 27, 2021
How to Watch Southeast Polk (IA) at Dowling Catholic (IA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

QB Jaxon Dailey is in a position to lead his team to a state title and make history this season.
Coming into the season, Southeast Polk (IA) is positioned to be one of the best teams in the state and maybe the country. The Rams are led by star quarterback Jaxon Dailey, who already had a strong start to the season in a blowout victory with three total touchdowns.

Will Dailey take his team to a state championship?

Date: August 27, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC 

Watch Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dailey has the skill and demeanor to be a real star this season and carry that into the next step of his journey at Arkansas State. He has been putting on a show over the years for his team and city:

Coming into the season, Southeast Polk is ranked No. 2 overall in the state of Iowa per MaxPreps. Dowling Catholic isn't currently in the Top 25 . The Maroons might have the potential to have a miracle season, but starting off against a state champion favorite is never easy.

If Dowling can pull off the upset, it could be an indication of how both teams' seasons will unfold. Tune in to see if Dowling can derail Southeast Polk's march toward a state title. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

