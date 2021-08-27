How to Watch Spanish Fort (AL) at St. Paul's (AL)

Alabama boasts some of the best athletes in the game of football and obviously one of the best colleges in the history of the sport. It all starts with the high school game, though. Spanish Fort and St. Paul’s both have Division I quality athletes and can battle with anyone. Neither come into the season as a favorite or state champion contender, but that could change in one night.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

Watch Spanish Fort vs. St. Paul’s online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, St. Paul’s Javonte Graves-Billips ran all over the Spanish Fort team:

But Graves-Billips is a freshman at The Citadel now, and the Saints will need to fill the void he left if they want to snag their first win of the season.

Spanish Fort is currently ranked 18th in the state per MaxPreps, while St. Paul’s is not currently in the Top 25. Anything can happen, but Spanish Fort has some stud players that might prove that ranking too low by season's end.

Who is going to come out on top in Alabama today?

Regional restrictions may apply.