How to Watch Spokane Shock vs Frisco Fighters

Frisco looks for a season sweep against Spokane in Round 1 of the Indoor Football League playoffs.

Beating a team three times in a season is one of the hardest things to do in football. The Frisco Fighters (10-3) play host to the Spokane Shock (6-6) in the opening round of the IFL Playoffs with two wins against the Shock already this season.

Frisco won 36-33 at Spokane in their first meeting of the 2021 season, scoring on a DeMarcus Felton touchdown run with 10 seconds remaining. Then in the rematch in early August, the Fighters jumped out to a 38-14 halftime lead en route to a 45-34 home win.

How to Watch:

Date: August 28th, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Frisco is powered by its third-ranked scoring defense that allows just 37.0 points per game and leads the league in sacks with 25. Defensive lineman Charles Williams leads the Fighters with 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

Spokane enters the playoffs coming off a Week 18 bye week and also boasts one of the league’s best defenses. The Shock possess the fourth-best scoring defense (40.3 points per game) and rank fourth in sacks (16).

In the two previous matchups this season, Spokane is -5 in turnover margin, having thrown five interceptions in the two losses. Fighters running back Felton has scored four of his 20 touchdowns this season against Spokane.

Frisco head coach Clint Dolezel is looking to win his fourth championship as a coach in three separate leagues, having won a pair of ArenaBowls with the Philadelphia Soul in the Arena Football League in 2016 and 2017. He also won the China Bowl in 2016 with the Beijing Lions of the China Arena Football League.

Regional restrictions may apply.