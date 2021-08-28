August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch St. Frances (MD) at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top high school football teams in the country face off to open the season.
Author:

Two of the best high school football teams in the country face off Saturday as St. Frances (Baltimore) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) get their seasons started with a top 10 battle.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to high school sports site MaxPreps, St. Frances  enters this game as the No. 8 team and host St. Thomas Aquinas as the No. 6 team in the country.

St. Frances has two defensive players ranked in 247Sports' top 100 players for the class of 2022, with linebacker Jaishawn Barham at No. 60 and Oklahoma commit Derrick Moore, a defensive lineman, at No. 96.

St. Thomas Aquinas is coming off a Florida 7A state title last season. St. Frances, the MIAA champions from 2016-2018, didn't play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will also be without long-time head coach Biff Poggi this season, as he left to join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

St. Frances (MD) at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch TVG Trackside Live!

bryson dechambeau
Golf

How to Watch the BMW Championship, Third Round

HSFB Fans
Other

How to Watch St. Frances (MD) at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) in High School Football

Chelsea
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Dean Burmester
Golf

How to Watch The Omega European Masters, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brentford
Premier League

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Brentford

Everton
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton

ucla-football
SI Guide

College Football Is Back

Rose Zhang 2
Golf

How to Watch the Curtis Cup, Final Round

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy