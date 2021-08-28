How to Watch St. Frances (MD) at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) in High School Football

Two of the top high school football teams in the country face off to open the season.

Two of the best high school football teams in the country face off Saturday as St. Frances (Baltimore) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) get their seasons started with a top 10 battle.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV.

According to high school sports site MaxPreps, St. Frances enters this game as the No. 8 team and host St. Thomas Aquinas as the No. 6 team in the country.

St. Frances has two defensive players ranked in 247Sports' top 100 players for the class of 2022, with linebacker Jaishawn Barham at No. 60 and Oklahoma commit Derrick Moore, a defensive lineman, at No. 96.

St. Thomas Aquinas is coming off a Florida 7A state title last season. St. Frances, the MIAA champions from 2016-2018, didn't play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will also be without long-time head coach Biff Poggi this season, as he left to join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan.

