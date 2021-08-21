How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

The Rainiers and River Cats are set to face off in an intriguing Minor League matchup Saturday evening.

After losing the first two matchups of a four-game series, the Sacramento River Cats are looking to get revenge on the Tacoma Rainiers.

Tacoma swept the first two games with final scores of 10-7 and 7-3, respectively. With two games left, the River Cats will look to try to even the series.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif.

TV Channel: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Yesterday in their 7-3 win, the Rainiers were led by center fielder Taylor Trammell, who went 2-for-4 on the day with three RBIs and his ninth home run. Donovan Walton also hit his eighth home run to go along with two RBIs.

For the River Cats, second baseman Thairo Estrada was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing game. He hit his ninth home run of the year and drove in two runs.

Looking ahead to today's matchup, Tacoma has not released who its starting pitcher will be. The River Cats will start Scott Kazmir (2-2 record, 4.40 ERA) on the mound.

Ahead of this matchup, the Rainiers are sitting at 53-39 and are just 2 1/2 games behind the Reno Aces in the West division. The River Cats are currently in last place in the West with a 38-53 record.

Make sure to tune into this matchup as the River Cats look to pick up a big win and spoil a potential series sweep for the Rainiers.

Regional restrictions may apply.