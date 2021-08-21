How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Tacoma Rainiers at Sacramento River Cats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rainiers and River Cats are set to face off in an intriguing Minor League matchup Saturday evening.
Author:

After losing the first two matchups of a four-game series, the Sacramento River Cats are looking to get revenge on the Tacoma Rainiers.

Tacoma swept the first two games with final scores of 10-7 and 7-3, respectively. With two games left, the River Cats will look to try to even the series.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif.

TV Channel: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

You can stream the Tacoma Rainiers at Sacramento River Cats game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yesterday in their 7-3 win, the Rainiers were led by center fielder Taylor Trammell, who went 2-for-4 on the day with three RBIs and his ninth home run. Donovan Walton also hit his eighth home run to go along with two RBIs.

For the River Cats, second baseman Thairo Estrada was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing game. He hit his ninth home run of the year and drove in two runs.

Looking ahead to today's matchup, Tacoma has not released who its starting pitcher will be. The River Cats will start Scott Kazmir (2-2 record, 4.40 ERA) on the mound.

Ahead of this matchup, the Rainiers are sitting at 53-39 and are just 2 1/2 games behind the Reno Aces in the West division. The River Cats are currently in last place in the West with a 38-53 record.

Make sure to tune into this matchup as the River Cats look to pick up a big win and spoil a potential series sweep for the Rainiers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

Tacoma Rainiers at Sacramento River Cats

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UFC Cannonier
MMA

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

Los Angeles Rams Matt Stafford
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Rams

Tacoma Rainiers
Other

How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

Denver Broncos
NFL

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Broncos

Portland Timbers
Soccer

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers

IndyCar
IndyCar

How to Watch Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

Sioux Falls Storm Lorenzo Brown
Other

How to Watch Blizzard vs Storm

New York Red Bulls
Soccer

How to Watch New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy