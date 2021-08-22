How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

The Rainiers and River Cats are set to play the fourth game of their current six-game series on Sunday afternoon.

Following a late Saturday night matchup, the Tacoma Rainiers and Sacramento River Cats are set to face off again on Sunday afternoon. Through the first three games of this six-game series, the Rainiers won the first two games and the River Cats took the third.

Speaking of the third game of the series, the River Cats came through with a hard-fought 7-5 win over the Rainiers on Saturday night. Sacramento scored two runs in the bottom of the eight on a Jason Krizan sacrifice fly and a Bryce Johnson single to win the game.

Tacoma will look to get back on track with a big win on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:00pm ET

Where: Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California

TV Channel: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

At this point in the season, the Rainiers are currently sporting a 53-40 record and are just 2.5 games back of the Reno Aces in the AAA-W West division. The River Cats, on the other hand, have struggled to get things going this season. They have a 39-53 record and are in last place in the division race.

Looking ahead to today's matchup, the Rainiers have yet to announce who their starting pitcher will be. For the River Cats, Sean Hjelle (1-1 record, 5.11 ERA) will get the nod on the mound.

With the Rainiers looking to make a run at the top spot in the division, this is an important game for them. They cannot afford to drop another game in disappointing fashion to the River Cats. Sacramento will look to play the role of spoiler once again.

