August 19, 2021
How to Watch Tennessee vs Ohio in the Little League World Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee and Ohio open up their time at the Little League World Series when they face off on Thursday afternoon.
If you love baseball, then buckle up because the Little League World Series starts on Thursday. In the second game of the day, Tennessee will take on Ohio at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, PA.

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team from Tennessee hails from Nolensville and won their regional by going 5-1. They dropped a game early to Georgia but got their revenge beating them 4-2 to knock them out of the tournament. They then went on to beat Florida 10-3 in the final to take home the regional crown and punch their ticket to Williamsport.

Their opponents, team Ohio, is from Hamilton and had to scratch and claw their way to a berth in the world series. They lost to Kentucky in their first game, but bounced back to beat Indiana, Kentucky in a rematch, and then Illinois to get to the championship game. They would lose to Michigan 9-1 in the finals, but the runner-up finish was enough to get them to Pennsylvania.

The Tennessee team looks like the favorite coming into this game, but that is what makes the Little League World Series so much fun is that you have no idea how each team will respond. The first game is always a feeling-out period for both teams and this game will probably be no different.

